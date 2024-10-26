Dodgers Walk-Off Grand Slam Walks-Off Yankees In Ten Innings

LOS ANGELES -- — A nail-biter all night with a Hollywood ending. Game 1 of Yankees-Dodgers certainly delivered.

Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a drama-filled opener Friday.

Hobbled by a badly sprained right ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — a 92 mph inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and raised his bat high before beginning his trot as the sellout crowd of 52,394 roared.

It was reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's stunning homer that lifted Los Angeles over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium — one of the most famous swings in baseball lore.

Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run homer for New York in this much-hyped, star-studded matchup between two of baseball's most storied and successful franchises — the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give New York a 3-2 lead.

The speedy Chisholm singled off winning pitcher Blake Treinen and then stole second. Following an intentional walk to Anthony Rizzo, Chisholm swiped third base uncontested as Treinen was slow to the plate with Max Muncy playing deep at third.

Tommy Edman made a diving stop to his left on Volpe's grounder, but couldn’t get it out of his glove initially. He tossed to second to get Rizzo out as Chisholm came flying home with the go-ahead run.

Gavin Lux walked against losing pitcher Jake Cousins with one out in the bottom of the 10th and went to second on Edman’s infield single to second. That brought up star slugger Shohei Ohtani, a left-handed hitter.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to his bullpen again for Cortes. Left fielder Alex Verdugo made a running catch in foul territory to retire Ohtani on Cortes' first pitch.

With first base open, New York intentionally walked Mookie Betts to load the bases and set up a lefty-on-lefty matchup of Cortes against Freeman.

This is the 12th time the Yankees and Dodgers are meeting in the World Series, the most frequent matchup in major league annals, but their previous October clash was 43 years ago.

Game 2 is Saturday at Dodger Stadium, with Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón pitching against $325 million rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

