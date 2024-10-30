Yankees Avoid Sweep, Volpe Tags Grand Slam

NEW YORK - Anthony Volpe saved the New York Yankees season and kept alive hopes for an improbable title.

The Bombers had moved closer to getting swept in the World Series when Freddie Freeman hit another first-inning home run.

Volpe turned on a knee-high slider and perhaps reshaped the Series with his third-inning grand slam to spark the Yankees to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night that forced a Game 5.

Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres added homers for the Yankees, who broke open the game with a five-run eighth.

Freeman homered for his sixth straight Series game when he deposited a slider from rookie Luis Gil into the right-field short porch following Mookie Betts’ one-out double.

He became the first player to homer in the first four games of a World Series and his streak of long balls in six straight games is one more than Houston’s George Springer 2017 and ’19.

Game 5 is Wednesday night, with the Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and the Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty meeting in a rematch of Game 1. Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

