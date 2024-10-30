Yankees Avoid Sweep, Volpe Tags Grand Slam
NEW YORK - Anthony Volpe saved the New York Yankees season and kept alive hopes for an improbable title.
Volpe turned on a knee-high slider and perhaps reshaped the Series with his third-inning grand slam to spark the Yankees to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night that forced a Game 5.
Freeman homered for his sixth straight Series game when he deposited a slider from rookie Luis Gil into the right-field short porch following Mookie Betts’ one-out double.
He became the first player to homer in the first four games of a World Series and his streak of long balls in six straight games is one more than Houston’s George Springer 2017 and ’19.
Game 5 is Wednesday night, with the Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and the Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty meeting in a rematch of Game 1. Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
