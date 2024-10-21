LOS ANGELES -- — Shohei Ohtani carried the injury-riddled Los Angeles Dodgers to baseball's best record during the regular season. Tommy Edman joined the team in late July and helped them reach the World Series.

It's been that kind of year for the big-spending Dodgers. When Ohtani isn't amazing with his power at the plate and prowess on the basepaths, someone else is stepping up.

Edman and Will Smith homered to send Ohtani into the World Series for the first time, and the Dodgers eliminated the New York Mets with a 10-5 victory in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday night. Los Angeles opens the World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Dodgers clinched their record 25th NL pennant, their fourth in eight years and first won at home since beating the Mets over seven games in 1988. They moved on to their 22nd World Series — 13th in Los Angeles — and first since 2020, when they beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-delayed season.

Playing his first season with the Dodgers after agreeing to a record $700 million, 10-year contract as a free agent, Ohtani had two hits and scored two runs in Game 6. He hit .364 with two homers and six RBI in the NLCS. The Dodgers, whose starting pitching has been decimated by injuries, used seven pitchers in finishing off the Mets.

Next up for Ohtani and Co. is Aaron Judge and the Yankees, back in the World Series for the 41st time and first in 15 years. The matchup, which opens at Dodger Stadium, features the top two home-run hitters in Judge (58) and Ohtani (54).

It’ll be the 12th time the franchises meet in the World Series and the first in 43 years. The Yankees have beaten the Dodgers eight times, while the Dodgers’ three championships against the Bronx Bombers came in 1955, 1963 and 1981.

Game one of the World Series is Friday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.