Dodgers Rout Mets, Take 2-1 NLCS Lead

NEW YORK -- — By the time Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were already in control. Once the ball left his bat, Game 3 of the National League Championship Series was over.

Ohtani launched a three-run homer and the Dodgers pulled away for an 8-0 victory against the choppy New York Mets that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Max Muncy went deep in the ninth for his 13th career postseason homer, tying Corey Seager and Justin Turner for the franchise record. Muncy also connected in Game 2.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struck out Francisco Lindor on a full-count knuckle curve to leave the bases loaded in the second.

Buehler combined with four relievers on a four-hitter as the Dodgers got five stingy innings from their hard-throwing bullpen.

Mets starter Luis Severino fell behind 2-0 in the second, partly due to some shoddy fielding. He did not permit an earned run but threw 95 pitches and walked four in 4 2/3 innings, taking the loss.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Queens, with $325 million rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to start for Los Angeles against veteran left-hander Jose Quintana.