Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champions
NEW YORK -- — You have to hand it to Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. And not just because the Yankees certainly did.
After taking advantage of three miscues to erase a five-run, fifth-inning deficit during one of the most memorable midgame meltdowns in baseball history, the Dodgers used eighth-inning sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts to beat New York 7-6 on Wednesday night.
Errors by Judge in center and Anthony Volpe at shortstop, combined with pitcher Gerrit Cole failing to cover first on Betts' grounder, helped Los Angeles score five unearned runs in the fifth.
Of the 234 teams to trail by five or more runs in a Series game, the Dodgers became just the seventh to win.
After Stanton’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly put the Yankees back ahead 6-5, the Dodgers loaded the bases against loser Tommy Kahnle in the eighth before the sacrifice flies off Luke Weaver.
Walker Buehler, making his first relief appearance since his rookie season in 2018, pitched a perfect ninth for his first major league save.
Freeman hit a two-run single to tie the Series record of 12 RBI, set by Bobby Richardson over seven games in 1960 and was voted Series MVP.
The Dodgers earned their eighth championship and seventh since leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles — their first in a non-shortened season since 1988.
