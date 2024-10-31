Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champions

NEW YORK -- — You have to hand it to Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. And not just because the Yankees certainly did.

When New York let LA back into World Series Game 5, the Dodgers did what they’ve done all year — kept on going.

After taking advantage of three miscues to erase a five-run, fifth-inning deficit during one of the most memorable midgame meltdowns in baseball history, the Dodgers used eighth-inning sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts to beat New York 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning for New York. Alex Verdugo’s RBI single chased Jack Flaherty in the second, and Giancarlo Stanton’s third-inning homer against Ryan Brasier built a 5-0 Yankees lead.

Errors by Judge in center and Anthony Volpe at shortstop, combined with pitcher Gerrit Cole failing to cover first on Betts' grounder, helped Los Angeles score five unearned runs in the fifth.

Of the 234 teams to trail by five or more runs in a Series game, the Dodgers became just the seventh to win.

After Stanton’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly put the Yankees back ahead 6-5, the Dodgers loaded the bases against loser Tommy Kahnle in the eighth before the sacrifice flies off Luke Weaver.

Get our free mobile app

Walker Buehler, making his first relief appearance since his rookie season in 2018, pitched a perfect ninth for his first major league save.

When Buehler struck out Verdugo to end the game, the Dodgers poured onto the field to celebrate between the mound and first base, capping a season in which they won 98 games.

Freeman hit a two-run single to tie the Series record of 12 RBI, set by Bobby Richardson over seven games in 1960 and was voted Series MVP.

The Dodgers earned their eighth championship and seventh since leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles — their first in a non-shortened season since 1988.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather