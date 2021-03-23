Did You Know South Dakota Has a Donut Trail?

I like donuts. A lot. They are wonderful. They're breakfast, a snack, a lunch, whatever. They can have fruity jelly, chocolate frosting, sugary icing, or nothing at all. And they're all good.

In our fine state is known as the land of infinite variety. It's also a land of donuts, I guess. OnlyInYourState.com paved a trail of the hottest spots to get donuts in South Dakota. And while I haven't tried every shop on the list, I will say "Challenge accepted."

Your first stop on the 605 donut trail, that is if you are starting in the southeastern corner of the state, is my favorite donut shop since I was a kid. The Royal Bake Shop in Centerville is famous for its trademarked Zebra Donut. If you have never had one, I'm not sure I can accurately describe it to you. It's the best-glazed donut you've ever had, except half the dough is regular and the other half is chocolate. It's then glazed and topped with the best chocolate frosting to ever grace a donut. Does that work?

After that small-town stop, next on OnlyInYourState.com's trail is in the big town. Flyboy Donuts is their go-to spot in Sioux Falls, and mine too. My favorite is the chocolate long john with white cream.

The next two stops are down I-90 in Mitchell for Daylight Donuts, then a detour off of I-90 up to Huron for The Donut Shoppe for their pumpkin donut.

Then you have a long drive west to Wall for the venerable pitstop at Wall Drug, where they have very good donuts. My kids and I ate some on our last trip to the Black Hills.

The final stop is in Rapid City for Jerry's Cakes and Donuts on Omaha Street just off I-190.

I've never had the donuts at the shops in Mitchell, Huron, or Rapid City, but I have had all the rest. Based on their taste, I'd say OnlyInYourState.com nailed it.

Check out the map of the South Dakota Donut Trail.