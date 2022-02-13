Did You Know The Minnesota Vikings Lead The NFL In This Statistic Since 2000?

When people say the Vikings never win anything, you can now show them this. Someone created a website that lists all the NFL arrests since 2000.

The website is called NFL Arrest and it is an interactive visual database of National Football League player Arrests & Charges. You can learn about your rival team's history or your favorite team's history with the law, by breaking down arrests by player, position, crime and team.

The website offers a breakdown by team and gives what percentage each player has as well. The top five crimes throughout the league include:

DUI - 237 arrests Drugs - 117 arrests Domestic Violence - 108 arrests Assault - 81 arrests Disorderly Conduct - 47 arrests

The top 5 teams the lead the league in arrests are:

Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland Browns

Honestly, I was surprised to see the Vikings leading the league in this statistic. Lets break down what puts the Purple People Eaters on top. When you click on your team, it will show you two graphics: Top Players and Top Crimes. Here are the top five offenders from the purple and gold:

Minnesota Vikings 2006 Headshots Getty Images / Stringer loading...

Bryant McKinnie

The Vikings drafted the offensive tackle in the 2002 Draft with the 7th overall pick. He played for the Vikes until 2010 when he was released and picked up by the Ravens. McKinnie was apart of the "love boat" scandal and has 7.3% of arrests and charges on the team. He had four reported incidents that include: two accounts of disorderly conduct, obstruction, sex, and battery. Charges were dropped from two of the outcounts. Outcome of the other charges were 48 hours community service, $1,000 fine, and suspended from four games.

Vikings v Seahawks Otto Greule Jr / Stringer loading...

Kenny Mixon

The Miami Dolphins drafted the defensive end in 1998 and played for them until 2002 when he went to Minnesota. Mixon has 5.5% of arrests and charges. All three of his charges include DUI's. The was acquitted by a jury in one and charge and the outcome of the other two include: 216 hours of community service, 30 days in the county workhouse, 60 days house arrest of one charge and 30 days in the county workhouse or 16 days of community service within three months for the other.

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer loading...

Adrian Peterson

The explosive running back was drafted by the Vikings in 2007 as the 7th overall pick. He played for the Vikes until 2016 when the team would not exercise his option on his contract and leaving him a free agent. He played for six more teams and is currently a free agent. Peterson accounts for 3.6% of arrests and charges. His charges included resisting arrest and child abuse. His resisting arrest charge was dismissed and the outcome for child abuse was he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault, 80 hours community service, $4,000 fine, and court costs.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Andy King / Stringer loading...

Jerome Simpson

The wide receiver was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 and played with them until signing with the Vikes in 2012. Simpson tied with Peterson at 3.6% of arrests and charges. He was charged with drugs when he played for the Bengals and spent 15 days in jail with three years of probation. While his stint in Minnesota, he was charged with a DUI which he pleaded guilty to careless driving and refusing to test, and racking up 120 days of community service. His other charge was drugs, however the resolution was undetermined.

Minnesota Vikings 2009 Headshots NFL Photos / Stringer loading...

Erin Henderson

The inside linebacker played for the Vikes from 2008-2013 before playing one season with the Jets. Henderson also has 3.6% of charges and arrests on the team. He has two charges of DUI and a charge of drugs. He pleaded guilty in both cases resulting in one year of probation, 40 hours community service from the first charge. Second charge resulted in two years probation and the team ended up releasing him.

