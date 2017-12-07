Diego Sanchez Gives Down Syndrome Fighter Chance to Live Dream

UFC fighter Diego Sanchez helped make the dream of Issac Marquez come true by stepping into the cage against him.

SB Nation reports that Marquez is a long-time fan of MMA and has always dreamed of being able to fight inside the cage. He enrolled into the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy and immediately connected with former UFC Fighter Diego Sanchez.

Marquez, who couldn't get a sanctioned fight because of his down syndrome, and Sanchez scheduled an exhibition bout to get around the sanctioning. What it led to was one of the best sports moments of 2017.

"The Sherminator" managed to get the UFC fighter trapped into an armbar to secure his first win in his first bout.

