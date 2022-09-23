Discovery Channel Star Josh Gates Is Coming To Minnesota

Josh Gates who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.

Josh Gates has been gracing television screens since 2002 when he appeared on the reality game show Beg, Borrow & Deal on ESPN:

Josh Gates also appeared on episodes of 'Ghost Hunters' and 'Ghost Hunters International', which have aired on Syfy, A&E, and Discovery Channel.

Gates was born in Massachusetts and has a degree in both archeology and drama, no wonder he ended up on TV. I remember gathering around the TV with my family every Wednesday as we watched Gates and his team travel the world on 'Destination Truth'. On the show, they would investigate claims of supernatural and cryptozoological creatures.

On 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations', follows Gates and his crew on a search of mysteries and legends throughout countries around the world:

Josh Gates will be bringing his 'Josh Gates: Live. An Evening of Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventure' to Minnesota this fall. According to his website, he will:

Take viewers around the world and off-the-map with stories from his greatest expeditions. From hilarious misadventures to thrilling moments of discovery, Josh keeps audiences on the edge of their seat.

Gates will be at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 19th. The show starts at 8pm with tickets starting at $39. He'll also be at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, Wisconsin the following night.

