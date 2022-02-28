Does Sioux Falls Have a Signature Food Item?

Like life itself, food should be something we enjoy to its fullest, savoring every bite.

A memorable food experience can rank right up there with some of life's greatest moments.

Over the years, certain places in America have perfected this with items we know hold synonymous with the cities that created them.

There are classics like baked beans (Boston), crab cakes (Baltimore), deep dish pizza (Chicago), chicken wings (Buffalo), cheesesteak (Philadelphia), and barbeque (Kansas City).

Even a couple of local places have landed entries on a new 24/7 Wall St. list of 'Signature Dishes from 50 American Cities'.

In Freeman, chislic has been their calling card since it was introduced to the area by Russian-German immigrants in the late 1800's

Just over the border in Sioux City, they're known for the 'loose meat sandwich' (think Sloppy Joe without the sauce), which was first served at the Ye Olde Tavern in 1924.

So what about Sioux Falls?

Our local craft breweries have carved out their very own signature items like Lion's Paw Lager at Fernson Brewing Company and Queen Bee Imperial Honey Cream Ale at Remedy Brewing Company.

But what item from our ever-growing local food scene, would you say is quintessentially Sioux Falls?

There is no shortage of local chefs and creators that are driving what is certainly one of the greatest eras of culinary choices the city has ever seen.

Just look at Chef Michael Haskett as M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, who was recently named as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Midwest by the James Beard Foundation.

But he's not the only shining star in a Sioux Falls restaurant kitchen.

You've got Chef Bob Allen at Ode to Food and Drinks, world champion Pastry Chef Chris Hanmer at CH Patisserie, Chef and co-owner Bryan Moscatello at Harvester Kitchen, Executive Chef Kamisha Jones at 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails, Chef Lance White at Chef Lance's on Phillips, Chef Jordan Taylor at Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, and Cupcake Sensei Melissa Johnson at Oh My Cupcakes!, just to name a few.

Every one of these places, and a dozen more like them, are helping to turn Sioux Falls into one of the most promising up-and-coming food destinations in the country.

So which are the individual menu items that you believe best capture the local food scene? What makes them so good?

I can't wait to read your recommendations!

