Download This App If You Live In South Dakota

Late last year, The South Dakota Department of Transportation unveiled a new website and app for anyone who will be traveling the roads and wants to get up-to-the-moment reports on road conditions, SD511.org. Since then, they've been making improvements to both platforms in anticipation for the coming winter.

Last winter SD511 replaced the Safe Travel USA website, with the brand new SD511 mobile app and website. It was created to be a better alternative for travelers driving in South Dakota's sometimes, unpredictable weather.

I've lost count of the number of times I've used DOT sites over the years. They're invaluable during winter weather, especially if you're driving long distances. They're an excellent resource for knowing exactly how much ice is on the roads, highways, and bridges. They're also great about letting residents know what roads are under construction.

SD511 is available for desktop computers, as well as mobile devices. You can find its app in the app store, along with Google Play free of charge.

