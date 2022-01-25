Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle.

To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying for the top burger crown in 2022.

Each of the 27 burgers is graded by the public in five different categories:

Patty

Bun

Toppings

Creativity

Customer Service

The latest stop on our burger tour of downtown is Fernson Downtown for the 'Murph Burger'.

The official description of the 'Murph Burg': '1/3 lb patty, bacon jam, American, swiss, house sauce, lettuce & onion on a toasted brioche bun.'

At first glance, I knew this was going to be a messy one with an abundance of lettuce covered in the house sauce.

With a pile of napkins standing by and a delicious Vanilla Blonde Ale to wash things down, I dug in.

While this isn't the flashiest entry in the battle this year it delivered in terms of flavor with all elements working together for a very satisfiing experience from the first bite to the last.

Bonus points for the french fries cooked to perfection with a delicious dipping sauce!

The scorecard:

Patty (4)

Bun (4)

Toppings (4)

Creativity (4)

Customer Service (5)

You can vote on any or all of the burgers by downloading the DTSF Digital Passport to your mobile device.

Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants . I hope you have some stretchy pants!

DTSF Burger Battle: Full Restaurant/Burger Lineup

If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:









Review the participating restaurants and their burgers Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go Go to one of the restaurants Eat the burger Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger Repeat 26 more times And you could win prizes And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year! Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.

Here's the complete list of all 27 entries in the 2022 Burger Battle in Sioux Falls:

Blarney Stone Pub: Raspberry Jalapeno Popper Burger

An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef Patty on top of Beer Battered Jalapeno slices. Served on a toasted Potato Bun. Topped with Roasted Jalapeno & Garlic Cream Cheese, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions, and our Signature Raspberry Chipotle’ Sauce. Accompanied with a pickle and your choice of a side.

Boki European Street Food: The Euro Burger (REVIEW)

An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with strips of gyro meat. Toppings include lettuce, pickle, tomato, onions, mushrooms. All finished off with feta cheese and optional tzatziki sauce. Served with fresh-cut curly fries.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen: When In Rome

Toasted pine nut infused Angus patty, herbed goat cheese, Duxelles, balsamic plum sauce, arugula, whole grain bun from Look’s Bakehouse.

Chef Lance's on Phillips: The Tuscany Burger (REVIEW)

1/2 lb. fresh Certified Angus ground beef topped with fresh arugula, balsamic vinegarette, basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, fontina cheese, Genomi salami, and garlic mayo all on a sun-dried tomato and basil toasted Breadsmith custom bun. Served with a side of Chef Lance’s handmade tots and a side of Sriracha ranch.

Crave – Sioux Falls: The Elvis Impersonator (REVIEW)

A 7oz burger seasoned and grilled to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, chopped candied bacon, Thai chili peanut butter, sweet fried plantains, chopped peanuts, and our signature salted bourbon caramel! All on a salt and pepper bun.

Crawfords: The Boujee Burger

Bacon-crusted burger, bleu cheese fondu, butter lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red wine braised onions, fried shallot, and mustard caviar. Served with or specialty pommes gaufrettes.

DaDa Gastropub: Meatloaf Burger

Meatloaf burger, cheese sauce, bacon, pickled vegetables, house BBQ

Sunny Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar: Homer's in Heaven

1/3 lb. all-beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, jalapeno pepper jelly on a toasted glazed Flyboy donut – an altogether sweet, decadent and meaty treat. Comes with a side of chips.

Falls Landing Bar & Grill: Southbound Burger

Signature brisket chuck blend patty, topped with homemade pimento cheese, sweet and spicy bacon, romaine lettuce, and a drizzle of bayou burger sauce. Served with pepper slaw and cajun waffle fries.

Fernson Downtown: Murph Burg (REVIEW)

1/3 lb patty, bacon jam, American, swiss, house sauce, lettuce & onion on a toasted brioche bun

Holiday Inn City Centre: The ARC

Wagyu Beef, Bison, Elk, and Wild Boar patty is served on a bed of Romesco sauce and portobello mushrooms sauteed in red wine. The Burger is then topped with provolone cheese, pickled red onions, fried spinach, and garlic crunch dished up on a toasted butter Brioche bun. Perfectly paired with a side fresh Lobster Mac. No substitutions.

JL Beers Sioux Falls: GochuJANG'S All Here Burger

The gang is all here on our fresh-tasting Korean BBQ-inspired burger that is made with gochujang BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage, bacon, cilantro, onions, and banana peppers on a quarter-pound patty. It’s a little sweet, a little tangy, and just a little spicy.

Leonardo's Café at the Washington Pavilion: Slap Crispy Cajun Burger

A thin layer of beef patties “slapped” on the grill, season with our own Cajun spices and three blended cheese grilled directly on the flat top, the patty and cheese create a great lovely texture and flavor. An Urnebes (toned down just a little) base sauce, bib lettuce, tomatoes and all on a Leo’s Brioche Bun.

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen: M.B. Haskett Patty Melt

5.5 oz grass-fed and finished ground beef patty from Berrybrook Organics on Breadico rye bread, with sauteed onions, gruyere and cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: Rise & Shine

½ lb all-beef burger, brown sugar bacon, crunchy deep-fried jalapeños, fried egg & cheddar on a brioche bun.

Minervas: The Local (REVIEW)

Hadrich Ranch Faulkton, SD beef, Breadsmith peppercorn bun, Dimock 4 year aged cheddar, Dakota Hub bib lettuce and red onions, Fruit of the Coop egg mayo

Monks Ale House: Salt of the Earth (REVIEW)

Potato Bun, Tarragon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Certified Angus Beef, House-made Bacon, Dakota Mushroom Trumpets, Herbed Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese

Ode to Food & Drinks: Black & Bleu Wagyu (REVIEW)

1/3 lb house-ground Wagyu patty with blackened seasoning, house-made chunky bleu cheese dressing, Cajun bacon, Cajun aioli, fried onion strings on a toasted egg bun. Served with choice of sidekick {fries, roasted sweet potatoes, soup, cucumber salad, garden salad, Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato chips}

Papa Woody's: The Trail Boss (REVIEW)

1/2 lb Beef and Brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand-cut potato, sautéed diced onions carrots, celery, and then smothered with cheddar and Jack cheese. All piled high on a hearty Kaiser Bun and served with a dunk of Cookies Chuckwagon Gravy. Three wagon rings (onion rings) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience

Parker's Bistro: Raja Burger

Ground tenderloin, Mexican melting cheese, Huitacoche, pickled poblano, house bacon, chicharron

PAve: Le Fred. Loosely translated to "The Fred" (REVIEW)

Prime rib beef blend, candied bacon, pickled onions, butter lettuce, roasted pepper cheese sauce, cajun aioli, on a buttered brioche bun

Phillips Avenue Diner: Fat Randy

A classic beef burger topped with fries, cheese curds, and pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with a side of beef gravy. Served with choice of side.

Remedy Brewing Company: The Queen Bee Burger (REVIEW)

A 1/3 pound hand pattied burger with black truffle roasted garlic aioli, butter bibb lettuce, Queen Bee braised onions, swiss cheese, potato chips, and Queen Bee honey mustard, all on a toasted black garlic parmesan bun. Comes with a side of potato chips.

Swamp Daddy's: Banging 105 Burger (REVIEW)

A patty blend of tender short rib chunks and seasoned ground beef and American wagyu topped with smoked gouda cheese, smoked peppered bacon, collards greens, cornbread battered onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and finally drizzled with creamy red wine demi-glace. Served on a roasted red pepper aioli toasted salt and pepper sesame seed bun and with our hand-cut seasoned chips.

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: The Grifter

6oz Hand Pattied Dry Aged Black Angus Beef, Tallegio Cheese, Double Smoked Applewood Bacon, Korean Cucumber Salad with Honey & Kimchi Vinaigrette, Gochuchang Mayo. Served on Black Sesame Seed Brioche Bun.

TommyJack's Pub: The Big Popper

Seasoned fresh hand pattied burger, served on a local bakery bun, topped with bacon, a cream cheese blend, pepper jack cheese, house-made ranch dressing & fresh sliced jalapenos

Wileys: The 605 (REVIEW)

8oz patty ground in house from tenderloin filet and brisket, topped with candied bacon, Carmel apple relish, Stenslands cheese curds, and finished with a homemade caramel Chipotle drizzle, served on a toasted bun. Comes with a choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings.

