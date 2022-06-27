Edgerton Dutch Festival July 14, 15, 16

Windmills and Wooden Shoes? It must be Dutch Festival time.

Growing up, the Edgerton Dutch Festival was a favorite time of the year, right up there with Christmas, birthday and the Leota 4th of July.

For me as a kid, the Dutch Festival meant a whole lot of things, including playing a Little League Baseball game and staying the day at my Grandma's house. Heck, there was even a time when I was just a sprout that Captain 11 was in the parade!

And now the 72nd annual Edgerton Dutch Festival is just around the corner. For three days, no matter your name or heritage, everyone is Dutch.

From a parade to a Bull Ride to inflatables and a car and tractor show, it's all there for your enjoyment. Yes, there's a craft show, helicopter rides, food trucks...even a wooden shoe carver. And the ATV Big Air Tour on Saturday promises to be a hoot!

Now, if you happened to miss the first 71 Dutch Festivals, don't worry about it. You're going to be treated like an old friend, whether you're wandering through the car/tractor show or taking part in the Cornhole tourney.

Bring your family and friends and we'll see you at the 72nd annual Edgerton Dutch Festival! You can get details on these and more events on the Dutch Festival Facebook page.

