Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns

There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:

Peaceful and safe.

Tis true. Generally good 'ol South Dakota is very peaceful (OK, OK, there might be a week or so in Sturgis in early August that wouldn't be called peaceful...but it sure is fun!). And we're one of the safest places in the country to settle down in.

I've had the good fortune to have spent the last nearly half-century living in all parts of the state. From the south central (Winner) to the northeast (Aberdeen) to the east central (Volga and Brookings) to the 'out west' (Rapid City) and for the past twenty plus years here in Sioux Falls. In addition to that, I've had the even better fortune to have visited many, many of the great communities that make our state 'home', from Edgemont to Sisseton, from Lemmon to Elk Point and most of the places in between.

So with all that being said, where are South Dakota's most safe and peaceful towns?

Well of course, it would depend on who you ask, but according to onlyinyourstate.com Colome takes the cake as far as the most peaceful place to live in the entire state of South Dakota. Now, I've never lived in Colome, but I've been their many times, including doing several sports play-by-play broadcasts and I can attest to this...they have a community full of friendly people!

But in the Top Ten are great places like Burke, Tyndall, Kimball and more.

Check out the whole list of the ten most peaceful place's. and see if your town made the list.