We'll be treated to some NFL football later this month when the Hall of Fame game kicks off between the Lions and Chargers to officially begin the Preseason.

Both teams have some high expectations this season, and highly rated quarterbacks to lead them on hopeful deep playoff runs.

ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler assembled a quarterback rankings list this week after polling league executives, scouts and coaches, and both Herbert and Goff made the Top 10.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the Top 10, as well as those that received honorable mention:

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

1) Patrick Mahomes

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

2) Josh Allen

Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals Getty Images loading...

3) Joe Burrow

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

4) Lamar Jackson

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

5) Jayden Daniels

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

6) Matthew Stafford

READ MORE: Packers, Vikings Receive Brutal Offseason Grades by ESPN

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans Getty Images loading...

7) Justin Herbert

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

8) Jared Goff

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

9) Jalen Hurts

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

10) Baker Mayfield

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

HM) C.J. Stroud

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

HM) Jordan Love

Others Receiving Votes: Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix.

This year's Hall of Fame game kicks off the Preseason on Thursday, July 31st from Canton, Ohio. The regular season opener is Thursday, September 4th when the Eagles and Cowboys face off in Philadelphia.

Source: ESPN.com

The Top 10 Teams in College Football National Title Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien