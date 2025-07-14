Meet the NFL&#8217;s Top 10 Quarterbacks for the 2025 Season

Meet the NFL’s Top 10 Quarterbacks for the 2025 Season

We'll be treated to some NFL football later this month when the Hall of Fame game kicks off between the Lions and Chargers to officially begin the Preseason.

Both teams have some high expectations this season, and highly rated quarterbacks to lead them on hopeful deep playoff runs.

ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler assembled a quarterback rankings list this week after polling league executives, scouts and coaches, and both Herbert and Goff made the Top 10.

Here's a look at the Top 10, as well as those that received honorable mention:

1) Patrick Mahomes

2) Josh Allen

3) Joe Burrow

4) Lamar Jackson

5) Jayden Daniels

6) Matthew Stafford

7) Justin Herbert

8) Jared Goff

9) Jalen Hurts

10) Baker Mayfield

HM) C.J. Stroud

HM) Jordan Love

Others Receiving Votes: Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix.

This year's Hall of Fame game kicks off the Preseason on Thursday, July 31st from Canton, Ohio. The regular season opener is Thursday, September 4th when the Eagles and Cowboys face off in Philadelphia.

Source: ESPN.com

