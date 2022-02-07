Enjoy South Dakota’s Nice Weather But Ice Fish With Caution

With temps predicted to be in the upper 40's and low 50's this week, don't be in a hurry to drill that new ice fishing hole.

Some people get ahead of themselves and don't realize just because it warmed up outside, that must be a perfect time to enjoy a sunny day of fishing.

Hearing news of anglers falling through the ice on a warm February day is not uncommon. But it is preventable.

Be smart and know the body of water you'll be fishing. And, make sure that you are aware of the thickness of the ice.

To have a safe ice fishing experience the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department reminds us that it takes at least two inches of ice to support an angler, at least six inches to support an ice shack, and over afoot for a vehicle, but that applies to strong, clear ice.

And one other important note, dark or cloudy ice is not as strong as clear ice.

What you need for a safe and fun ice fishing outing:

Lifejacket

Safe ice

Drill test holes

Warm clothing

Food and water

Leave the alcohol at home

Charged cell phone

Tell others your plan and timeline