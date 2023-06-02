Escaped Inmate Caught Ordering Off McDonald’s Dollar Menu

An escaped inmate is back in jail over in Akron, Ohio after he was recognized looking for freedom through the Golden Arches.

Jason Lyle Conrad, who'd been on the run for about a day after his escape from a prisoner transfer vehicle, was captured by authorities following a short foot chase through Akron, according to the US Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio reported.

The 39-year-old is back at the Summit County Jail, but it was a tip from one of the employees at the McDonald's that ended up leading to his capture.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Summit County Sheriff’s Office loading...

According to 911 recordings that were released by the police department in Akron, the employees identified the man, who had pulled up on a bike around 8:30am, wearing street clothes and not his prison uniform. The tattoos and limp were what tipped them off that Conrad was indeed the missing inmate in the area.

Reportedly, Conrad wanted to try and order a $1 burger but was told the restaurant did not offer those. He then rode off. Let's also keep in mind that it was 8:30am, and we all know that lunch starts at 11 at McDonald's, but I suppose you might forget that if you've been in prison.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Another 911 call from someone else reported a spotting of Conrad riding the bike along Aqueduct Street. Police made contact and arrested him near train tracks at North Arlington Street and East North Street around 9:30am.

“Safety in the communities we serve is one of the most important parts of our jobs,” Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, said in a press release. “Knowing this fugitive is off the streets makes the city of Akron a safer place and the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up searching until fugitives like this are behind bars.”

Read more at Fox 8