ESPN Announces HUGE New Monday Night Football Crew

ESPN made a big splash on Wednesday as they announced their new Monday Night Football crew.

The new crew will include Hall of Famers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth along with Lisa Salters on the field.

Buck and Aikman replace the three-headed crew of Brian Griese, Steve Levy and Louis Riddick who have been in the booth the last couple of years.

ESPN will broadcast 22 games in 2022 and are excited about the opportunity for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to be featured on their biggest product.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro echoed that sentiment in a release from the network.

"When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL. The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators."

This is a huge get for the World Wide Leader in Sports as they add the biggest duo in broadcasting for the biggest product in sports.

