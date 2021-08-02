ESPN Radio Launches New Signal on Historic Station in Sioux Falls

Beginning August 2, ESPN Radio is launching a new signal on a historic station in Sioux Falls,

ESPN Radio will now be on 102.3 on the FM dial and AM 1000 KSOO with all the great programming the Sioux Empire has come to love.

The weekday lineup will continue to consist of Keyshawn, Jwill and Zubin to start the day, then Mike Greenberg followed by Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Jerry Palleschi, with Max Kellerman coming on after them and Chiney and Golic Jr. in the afternoon drive slot.

In addition to the daily schedule, Spain and Fitz plus Freddie and Fitzsimmons will be the weeknight lineup as well.

ESPN 102.3 and AM 1000 KSOO will have all of the national ESPN game broadcasts and our affiliate teams which include the Nebraska Huskers football team, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins.

Get our free mobile app

You can follow ESPN Radio in Sioux Falls on Twitter (@ESPNsiouxfalls) and on Facebook.

Although 102.3 will be more of a new signal to those in the Sioux Empire, KSOO is the original juggernaut radio station in South Dakota and has a historic place in our area.

It is going to be great to share ESPN Radio with a lot more listeners throughout the state and Sioux Empire moving forward.

For more information on programming, advertising, sports news, the live stream, the ESPN Sioux Falls App and more, you can visit the website.