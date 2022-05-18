Ever Wanted to Rent a Swimming Pool for the Day? Now You Can

Not too long ago, the thought of renting a stranger's home or getting a ride in their car would have seemed like a terrible idea, but thanks to websites like Airbnb and Uber, most of us don't think twice about utilizing these services.

But what if you're just looking for a little fun in the sun without committing to an overnight stay?

Swimply has you covered.

The Los Angeles-based company matches people looking for a pool day with swimming pool owners who are willing to rent out their backyard oasis on an hourly basis.

It was launched in June of 2018 and really took off after being featured on the ABC show Shark Tank in March of 2020.

At last count, Swimply had more than 20,000 listings in all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia.

Looking to score a pool day in Sioux Falls?

Hopefully, you're not too picky because as of now you only have one choice.

Under the heading 'Enjoy the Sunshine', this 30-foot-by-20-foot heated pool in the Kuehn Park area in Southwest Sioux Falls is available for rent starting at $60 per hour for up to five people.

You are able to add an additional ten people for $5 per person, per hour.

The pool comes with an umbrella, lunch table, and four lounge chairs.

For an additional fee, you can add in towels ($30), pool toys ($20), and outdoor speakers ($20).

Property owners keep 85 percent of the booking fee, while Swimply gets the other 15 percent and an additional 10% fee charged to the guests. The company provides liability insurance and property protection and requires inspections of all pools.

