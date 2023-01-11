FAA Outage Delays Flights From Sioux Falls & Minneapolis

If traveling by air today make sure to have your airline app with the latest updates as the FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

An outage across the National Airspace System is sending several flights into delay affecting several cities including Sioux Falls and Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority is reporting similar delays. As of 6:15 AM the

Several flights departing Minneapolis are also delayed.

Associated Press reports that Just before 7:00 AM Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into, or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

