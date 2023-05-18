South Dakota Has A Surprising Number Of Airports

South Dakota Has A Surprising Number Of Airports

Unsplash

Depending on where you live in South Dakota it may be a short drive across town to the nearest airport or it may take a drive to the next county. Or, two depending on where you live.


South Dakota is known in airline-speak as a Fly-Over state. Traveling commercially from any of our airports to your destination may take you an entire day. In-state air travel isn't nearly as time-consuming.

Get our free mobile app

Here in South Dakota of the 71 public airports, there are five commercial airports. Sioux Falls is the largest followed by Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown, and Pierre.

The cities of Spearfish, Yankton, Mitchell, Madison, Huron, and Brookings are considered large general aviation airports.

Sioux Falls Regional Airport via Facebook
loading...

Over the years flying out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport has become much easier for travelers looking for direct flights. Below is a list of nonstop destinations:

Atlanta
Austin
Phoenix
Nashville
Charlotte
Denver
Dallas
Fr. Lauderdale
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Minneapolis
Chicago
Punta Gorda
St. Petersburg
Orlando
San Diego

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From

20 South Dakota Restaurants
Filed Under: Aberdeen airport, commercial airports in South Dakota, flying into South Dakota, how many airports are in South Dakota, how many commercial airports are in South Dakota, Joe Foss Field, Rapid City airport, Sioux Falls Regional Airport, Watertown airport
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls