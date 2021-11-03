Sioux Falls Flyers Now Have Another Non-stop Option to Florida

While travelers in Pierre and Watertown are preparing to lose flights out of their local airports, flyers in Sioux Falls are getting another non-stop option to Florida.

Frontier Airlines has included Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) on its list of new non-stop routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The Orlando Business Journal is reporting that Sioux Falls is one of Frontier's 13 new non-stop destinations to Orlando.

Get our free mobile app

Non-stop flights from Sioux Falls to Orlando began this week (November 1) and will take place initially on Mondays and Fridays.

The flights will commence in Central Florida at 11:30 AM (ET) and arrive in South Dakota at 2:12 PM (CT).

The return flights will depart Sioux Falls at 2:57 PM (CT) and arrive in Orlando at 7:23 PM (ET).

Regular fares will range between $130 to $209 per person, each way (plus seats and bags), but Frontier is offering promotional fares starting at $39 each way (plus seats and bags) on the following dates:

November 12

November 15

November 19

December 3

December 6

December 10

December 13

The only other non-stop option from Sioux Falls to Central Florida is on Allegiant, which flies to Orlando/Sanford International Airport (SFB), 30 miles north of Orlando International Airport.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.