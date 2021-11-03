Sioux Falls Flyers Now Have Another Non-stop Option to Florida
While travelers in Pierre and Watertown are preparing to lose flights out of their local airports, flyers in Sioux Falls are getting another non-stop option to Florida.
Frontier Airlines has included Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) on its list of new non-stop routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO).
The Orlando Business Journal is reporting that Sioux Falls is one of Frontier's 13 new non-stop destinations to Orlando.
Non-stop flights from Sioux Falls to Orlando began this week (November 1) and will take place initially on Mondays and Fridays.
The flights will commence in Central Florida at 11:30 AM (ET) and arrive in South Dakota at 2:12 PM (CT).
The return flights will depart Sioux Falls at 2:57 PM (CT) and arrive in Orlando at 7:23 PM (ET).
Regular fares will range between $130 to $209 per person, each way (plus seats and bags), but Frontier is offering promotional fares starting at $39 each way (plus seats and bags) on the following dates:
- November 12
- November 15
- November 19
- December 3
- December 6
- December 10
- December 13
The only other non-stop option from Sioux Falls to Central Florida is on Allegiant, which flies to Orlando/Sanford International Airport (SFB), 30 miles north of Orlando International Airport.