Do You Know How Many Airports There Are in South Dakota?

ThinkStock/SD Department of Tourism
South Dakota

South Dakota is known in airline-speak as a Fly-Over state. Traveling commercially from any of our airports to your destination may take you an entire day. In-state air travel isn't nearly as time-consuming.

Here in South Dakota of the 71 public airports, there are five commercial airports. Sioux Falls is the largest followed by Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown, and Pierre.

The cities of Spearfish, Yankton, Mitchell, Madison, Huron, and Brookings are considered large general aviation airports.

Sioux Falls Regional Airport via Facebook
Over the years flying out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport has become much easier for travelers looking for direct flights. Below is a list of nonstop destinations:

Atlanta
Austin
Phoenix
Nashville
Charlotte
Denver
Dallas
Fr. Lauderdale
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Minneapolis
Chicago
Punta Gorda
St. Petersburg
Orlando
San Diego
Santa Ana

