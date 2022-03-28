Do You Know How Many Airports There Are in South Dakota?

South Dakota is known in airline-speak as a Fly-Over state. Traveling commercially from any of our airports to your destination may take you an entire day. In-state air travel isn't nearly as time-consuming.

Here in South Dakota of the 71 public airports, there are five commercial airports. Sioux Falls is the largest followed by Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown, and Pierre.

The cities of Spearfish, Yankton, Mitchell, Madison, Huron, and Brookings are considered large general aviation airports.

Over the years flying out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport has become much easier for travelers looking for direct flights. Below is a list of nonstop destinations:

Atlanta

Austin

Phoenix

Nashville

Charlotte

Denver

Dallas

Fr. Lauderdale

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Minneapolis

Chicago

Punta Gorda

St. Petersburg

Orlando

San Diego

Santa Ana

