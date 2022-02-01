For the second straight year, Sioux Falls air travelers will have a chance to head to San Diego non-stop.

Beginning May 19, Allegiant is resuming its' seasonal service to California's second-largest city.

Fights will operate twice weekly through at least August 14.

Fights from Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) to San Diego International Airport (SAN) will initially depart Thursdays and Sundays between noon and 1:00 PM, although Thursday flights in July will leave South Dakota at 7:47 PM.

Return flights from California will depart Thursday and Sunday mornings between 8:30 AM and 9:20 AM depending on the day.

Fares range from $59 - $90 per person, plus fees.

