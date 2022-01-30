Did You Buy the Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Sioux Falls?

If you bought a lottery ticket recently, you might want to check that thing as soon as possible.

According to Dakota News Now, a winning Dakota Cash lottery ticket from the Saturday, January 29 drawing was purchased in Sioux Falls at the Lewis store at 2525 South Ellis Road. The ticket is worth $73,783.

Get our free mobile app

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 18, 30, and 31.

If you have the winning ticket, sign the back of your ticket immediately and head to the South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize. It's behind Scheels in their south parking lot.

South Dakota is the only state in the Dakota Cash lottery. It is also the only state that has codes for each of its counties. If the lottery numbers were counties they would be:

1 - Minnehaha

6 - Brookings

18 - Clark

30 - Gregory

31 - Hamlin

It would be a lot more fun if Dakota Cash was counties instead of just numbers, but it would be tough to fit all of those characters on a ticket. The other problem with that idea is that Dakota Cash only uses numbers from 1 to 35. That would only get into the H's at Harding County. Every county code beyond that would be left out.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: