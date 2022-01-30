Looking for the best mozzarella sticks in the state? As it turns out, they're right here in Sioux Falls.

A recent article from Eat This came up with the tastiest mozzarella sticks in each and every U.S. State, and the most delicious in the Mount Rushmore State are right in our own backyard.

So, where can you find the best mozz sticks in the Mount Rushmore State?

Boss' Pizza & Chicken (via YouTube)

Surprised? You shouldn't be. Boss' Pizzeria & Sports Bar has the most mouth-watering mozzarella sticks around. Here's what Eat This had to say:

Boss' has a huge menu ready for customers, even for the immensely popular late-night delivery. The mozzarella sticks come crispy with marinara, satiating your hunger no matter the time. -Eat This

But what about some of South Dakota's neighbors? Well, in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, the best mozzarella sticks around are in Minneapolis, at the legendary Galactic Pizza. In Iowa, travel to Cedar Rapids, where you'll find the very best mozzarella sticks at a place called TicToc. And in Nebraska, the best of the best are found in Lincoln, at the Press Box Sports Bar.

If you haven't tried the mozz sticks at Boss' Pizza and Chicken for yourself, check out their menu and ordering options here.

To see the full list and find the most delicious mozzarella sticks in each and every state, check out the article from Eat This.

