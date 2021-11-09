Tea, South Dakota Will Soon Get a New Pizza and Sports Bar Option

Residents of Tea will soon have another dining and sports bar option as a familiar pizzeria and sports bar comes to town.

Boss' Pizzeria and Sports Bar has announced that they will open a new location in downtown Tea inside the old Tea Steakhouse building. The location would mark the 11th for Boss' stretched across South Dakota, North Dakota, and Nebraska.

Remodeling has started and the sports bar will feature bigger TVs and decor will be heavily focused on Tea area sports. The bar is currently searching for old newspaper articles to help decorate the new sports bar.

The owners of Boss' Pizzeria and Sports Bar hope to have the new Tea location open around December 10th.

This Tea location will be the third version of the full sports bar. Boss' Pizzeria and Sports Bar is also located inside the Ramada off Russell St. in Sioux Falls and another location in Rapid City.

Boss' is known for its great pizza, chicken, and specials. The sports bar version even includes team-specific specials during games. For example, during the NFL season, Boss' offers a different drink and food specials during Vikings games in Sioux Falls and Broncos games in Rapid City. More information about the different specials and offerings can be found through the Boss' Pizza and Chicken website.

