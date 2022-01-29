The Secret to Getting QUICK Food at Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A

The city of Sioux Falls loves Chick-fil-A and nothing is more evident of that than by driving on 41st and glancing at the extremely long lines that continue to appear daily (except Sunday) at the all-new Chick-fil-A.

We're no different than you and love us some Chick-fil-A as well, but with three kids, we've found what seems to be somewhat of a secret that has helped out in the length of time it takes us to get our food.

So what is the secret to getting QUICK food at the Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A? Get a take-out order and order online!

The answer is pretty simple, but it clearly doesn't get the kind of traffic as the drive-thru, making it a much more efficient way to devour some chicken sandwiches.

1. Go to the Chick-fil-A website and pick the Sioux Falls location

2. Order your food, enter payment information and click confirm

3. You will then be prompted to notify them when you pull up in the parking lot, but we always confirm a few minutes prior to pulling into the parking lot.

4. Go inside and grab your food from the "To Go" area and be on your merry way

The duration of time it will take you to complete a take-out order vs going through the drive-thru will amaze you and if you are like me with multiple kids, you will thank me later.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A, hours, and menu items, you can visit their website.