Former FCS Football Star Heads to IR for Atlanta Falcons

High draft picks from the FCS level have been few and far between in the NFL. When a player does make the jump, it's fun to keep tabs on their career progress.

Troy Andersen was a second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons just a few seasons ago out of national power Montana State and has been off to a good start.

Now, unfortunately, the former Bobcat is heading to Injured Reserve:

Get our free mobile app

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a pec injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday it was "certainly possible" the injury would end Andersen's season but the injury "didn't look good."

That's not good news. Anderson last season as a rookie finished with 69 total tackles and a forced fumble while appearing in all 17 games for Atlanta.

The Falcons at 2-1 will now take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 4, an early kickoff time on Sunday at 8:30 Central.

Source: ESPN.com