First Snow of the Season Expected in Sioux Falls

Wintertime will be showing up for the first time Thursday night into Friday morning here in Sioux Falls. Sure that snow might not be around for a long time, (hopefully) but it's coming. And it's bringing a wintertime friend along with it. The Wind.

Over the next few days, it would be a good idea to keep a close eye on the weather. According to The National Weather Service, a mix of Rain and Snow will develop Thursday afternoon into Friday morning leaving us with a Winter Weather Advisory. It's a heads up that tricky conditions are potentially on the way.

Areas to the North and East will actually be under a Winter Warning. A couple of inches of snow and strong winds always bring the possibility of dangerous white-out conditions.

Snow showers should come to an end by mid-Friday morning, but the winds will continue to howl so heads up especially if you or someone in your family is a truck driver or loading the camper to haul out to warmer weather areas in the south.

Let this also serve as a reminder to have a few things in the car. A scraper. You might need that to clear a windshield. Jumper cables. Even if you don't need them, you may be able to help someone who does. Make sure you have a phone charger along in your vehicle as well in case you need to charge a device.

We're hardy people here in the Midwest. And we take pride in being ready. Oh, and if the roads do 'grease up' over the next few days, it's OK to slow down a bit. Drive Safe!

