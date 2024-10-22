Where Has The Snow Skiing Season Begun?

The first fresh powder of the snow skiing season has dropped and the 2024/2025 downhill ski season has officially opened in Colorado, according to Powder.com.

In the southern portion of Colorado plankers and trays are cutting classes and taking off work to be the first on the slopes as portions of Colorado's Summit County awakened to more than a foot of snow over the weekend.

WHEN DO THE SLOPES OPEN

Powder.com is reporting that Wolf Creek Ski Resort, located in southern Colorado will open for the season on October 22.

Assisting Mother Nature to hurry things along, resorts are running their snow-making machines 24/7 in hopes of drawing skiers to the slopes.

It's a feather in their stocking caps to be the first to open for the season. Are you ready?

