Five Reasons The Vikings Will Win The Super Bowl in 2022-23

I am not exactly what you would call an optimist in general, especially when it comes to Minnesota sports teams. I always have a feeling that the 'other shoe' will drop and, honestly, that feeling rarely turns out to be incorrect.

However, I think this year will be different for the Minnesota Vikings. Here are ten reasons to believe that this year will (finally) be (please, God) the Vikings' year!

1. NO MORE MIKE ZIMMER

No more 'culture of fear,' as one Vikings linebacker put it, no more nepotism hires at the coordinator spots, no more antiquated offensive and defensive schemes. Ding, dong and all that.

2. KIRK COUSINS UNLEASHED

Kirk Cousins has been a perfectly acceptable, slightly above average quarterback since joining the Vikings in 2018. Will a forward-thinking offensive game plan and new emphasis on the passing game launch him into a higher tier of QBs? I think it will.

3. NFC NORTH HAS NEVER BEEN WEAKER

The Packers lost Devante Adams and replaced him with some generic replacements, the Bears are in a total rebuild and, as much as I love Dan Campbell, the Lions look toothless. The Vikings have a real chance to win five division games this year.

4. A HEALTHY DEFENSE TO GO WITH NEW 3-4 SCHEME

Having a healthy Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks and Harrison Smith line up alongside newcomers Harrison Phillips and ZaDarius Smith smells like a recipe for success. If the guys up front can put some pressure on opposing quarterbacks it will take the pressure off of the defensive backs, which may be the defense's biggest weakness.

5. IT HAS TO HAPPEN SOMETIME, RIGHT?

I mean, this will be the Vikings' 62nd season. At some point it has to be our turn, right? Right?

Right?