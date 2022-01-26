Ford, Lincoln, Hyundai All Recalling Vehicles

More than 200,000 vehicles sold by three different automakers are being recalled.

According to Consumer Reports, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has targeted vehicles from Ford, Lincoln, and Hyundai as part of the recall.

The vehicles range from 2014 to 2021 models

Ford is recalling almost 200,000 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans from the 2014 and 2015 model years, and Mustang coupes and convertibles from the 2015 model year.

A faulty brake pedal bumper is causing the brake lights to stay on even when the driver isn’t braking, which could confuse other drivers.

Also, the defect may make it possible to shift the car into Park without depressing the brake, and the vehicle could roll away as a result.

The current recall only impacts cars sold or registered in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. But Ford says even if your vehicle was not registered or sold in those states, you should contact a local dealership if you notice an issue.

Ford and Lincoln will begin sending out recall notices in the mail in early March. Owners may also contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is recalling three different models because of windshield issues.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedans, manufactured between October 29, 2020 and January 8, 2021, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs, and Hyundai Sonata sedans manufactured between October 29, 2020 and December 17, 2020 are all impacted.

The NHTSA says due to an issue with a third-party supplier’s clear coat paint, the adhesive used to bond the windshield to the vehicle’s body may fail in a crash.

Hyundai will begin contacting owners of affected vehicles by mail starting on February 25. You can also contact Hyundai at (855) 371-9460.

