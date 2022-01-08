RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has started burning piles of forest debris in the Black Hills.

The Rapid City Journal reported Friday that workers plan to burn the debris for the next several weeks. Drivers on Interstate 90 could see heavy smoke near the Spearfish area this week.

Get our free mobile app

The Forest Service burned piles from campground projects at the Spearfish Work Center on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. Chris Zoller, fire management officer for the Black Hills northern zone, said the burn piles will be covered with snow and help prepare the landscape for planting in the spring.

Burns also are planned in the southern and central Black Hills.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved