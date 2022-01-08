Wolves Sweep Thunder, Bison Take the Field in Frisco

The Minnesota Timberwolves, University of Minnesota men's hockey team, Granite City Lumberjacks, and St. Cloud State University women's basketball team all started out their weekends with big wins on Friday night. Meanwhile, the NDSU Bison football team is getting ready to take the field for the FCS title matchup, and the Wild will face the Capitals on Saturday. The St. Cloud State men's hockey team and men's basketball team both had their weekend games canceled or postponed.

RECAPS:

- The Timberwolves took down Oklahoma City 135-105 to sweep the two-game series. D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 27 points for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards added 24. The Wolves have now won three straight and improve to 19-20. They will travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Sunday night. Pre-game coverage tips off at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gophers skated to their sixth-straight victory with a 4-1 win over the University of Michigan. Ben Meyers led Minnesota with two goals on the night. The Gophers improve to 11-8 and the Spartans fall to 11-9-1. The teams will take the ice for game two at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The Huskies came from behind to beat the University of Concordia-St. Paul 73-69 at Hallenbeck Hall. SCSU trailed 40-28 at the half but turned it around in the final two quarters. Nikki Kilboten led the way for St. Cloud with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Tori Wortz netted 18 points, and Brehna Evans added 16. The Huskies improve to 10-2 and will host MSU-Mankato on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks routed New Ulm 10-1 to keep their streak alive. Brett Reed and Nicholas Richert each netted two goals for Granite City. Gus Cantwell scored the lone goal for New Ulm. The Lumberjacks extend their streak to 23 games and improve to 27-1, while the Steel fall to 10-20. The teams will face off in game two on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

- The Norsemen dropped their third straight, losing to Bismarck 5-3 at home on Friday. The Bobcats struck first, and the Norsemen rallied to leave things tied 2-2 after the opening period, but could not keep up after that. Peyton Hanson led the way for St. Cloud with two goals, and Owen Michaels scored two for Bismarck. The Bobcats improve to 10-18-1 and the Norsemen fall to 14-12. The teams will conclude the weekend series in St. Cloud on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 13-1 Bison will meet the 12-2 Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Championship game in Frisco, Texas on Saturday. NDSU has played in eight of the last ten title games, while Montana is making their first championship appearance since 1984. Bobcats first-year Head Coach Brent Vigen is an NDSU graduate and previously worked on the Bison coaching staff. The two teams have met a total of 36 times, with Montana State owning the record 21-15. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild (20-10-2) will host the Washington Captials (20-7-8) on Saturday night. Minnesota has been on a bit of a slump, winning just two of their last seven. The Capitals were blown out by the Blues 5-1 on Friday. The game marks the first matchup between the two teams this season. Minnesota will be without Kirill Kaprizov who was injured on Thursday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

