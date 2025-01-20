Anthony Edwards Rapidly Ascending Minnesota Scoring List
Anthony Edwards continues to ascend in his young career as the leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he's also cementing his status as one of the franchise's all-time greats.
Edwards, who was the #1 overall pick back in 2020, is already top 4 in scoring in Minnesota Timberwolves history.
The crazy part is that he should be top 3 by season's end.
Here's a look at the Top 10 scoring list all time for Minnesota, which contains some surprising names:
1) Kevin Garnett - 19,201 points
2) Karl-Anthony Towns - 13,121 points
3) Andrew Wiggins - 8,710 points
4) Anthony Edwards - 8,018 points
5) Sam Mitchell - 7,161 points
6) Kevin Love - 6,989 points
7) Wally Szczerbiak - 6,777 points
8) Doug West - 6,216 points
9) Tony Campbell - 4,888 points
10) Christian Laettner - 4,759 points
There's the top 10, among current players, Naz Reid also continues to make a jump near the top 10:
15) Naz Reid - 4,119 points
The Timberwolves as of Monday morning have a mark of 22-20 on the season and are currently the 8-seed in the Western Conference.
Source: Land of Basketball
