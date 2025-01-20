Anthony Edwards Rapidly Ascending Minnesota Scoring List

Anthony Edwards Rapidly Ascending Minnesota Scoring List

NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards continues to ascend in his young career as the leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he's also cementing his status as one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Edwards, who was the #1 overall pick back in 2020, is already top 4 in scoring in Minnesota Timberwolves history.

The crazy part is that he should be top 3 by season's end.

Here's a look at the Top 10 scoring list all time for Minnesota, which contains some surprising names:

Getty Images
1) Kevin Garnett - 19,201 points

Getty Images
2) Karl-Anthony Towns - 13,121 points

Getty Images
3) Andrew Wiggins - 8,710 points

NBAE via Getty Images
4) Anthony Edwards - 8,018 points

Getty Images
5) Sam Mitchell - 7,161 points

Getty Images
6) Kevin Love - 6,989 points

Getty Images
7) Wally Szczerbiak - 6,777 points

Doug West - Getty Images
8) Doug West - 6,216 points

Getty Images
9) Tony Campbell - 4,888 points

Getty Images
10) Christian Laettner - 4,759 points

There's the top 10, among current players, Naz Reid also continues to make a jump near the top 10:

Getty Images
15) Naz Reid - 4,119 points

The Timberwolves as of Monday morning have a mark of 22-20 on the season and are currently the 8-seed in the Western Conference.

Source: Land of Basketball

