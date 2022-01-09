Bison Take FCS Title, Vikings Closeout Season Against Bears

The NDSU Bison football team is headed home with another title under their belts, the Gopher men's hockey team swept Michigan State, the St. Cloud State University women's basketball earned a Saturday win with a late push, the Granite City Lumberjacks earned their 24th straight win, the Minnesota Wild squeaked out a win over Washington, and the St. Cloud Norsemen stopped their slump with a blowout win. The Minnesota Vikings will suit up one more time this season, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and Gopher men's and women's basketball teams prep for their Sunday matchups.

RECAPS:

- The Bison beat Montana State 38-10 in Frisco, Texas to earn their 9th FCS title on Saturday. Cam Miller completed 9 of 13 for 126 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota, and Hunter Luepke added 14 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns. Tucker Rovig completed 13 of 28 for 156 yards and Montana's lone touchdown. The Bison finish 14-1 overall and will return next season.

- The Gophers topped the Spartans 6-3 to complete the weekend sweep on Saturday. Ben Meyers led the way for Minnesota with two goals, while Erik Middendorf netted two for Michigan State. The Gophers improve to 12-8 and will host Alaska (5-14-1) on Friday.

- The Huskies pulled off a 66-52 win over MSU-Mankato. With only a one-point lead at the end of the third, SCSU needed a solid finish to earn the win. The Huskies outscored the Mavericks 23-10 in the final minutes to do exactly that. Tori Wortz led all scorers with a season-high 25 points for St. Cloud. Maddy Olson led Mankato with 20 points. The Huskies improve to 11-2 and will travel to Upper Iowa University on Friday.

- The Norsemen rebounded with a blowout 7-1 win over the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday night. It was a true team effort by St. Cloud with seven players scoring against two different goaltenders. Ben Troumbly scored Bismarck's lone goal. The Norsemen improve to 15-12 and will travel to Austin to face the Bruins on Friday.

- The Lumberjacks shut out the Steel 3-0 to earn the weekend sweep. Hayden Walters, Bjorn Jorgenson, and Tal Halliday each scored one for Granite City. Xander Roberts made a perfect 15 saves. The Lumberjacks improve to 28-1 and will travel to Alexandria to take on the Blizzard on Friday night.

- The short-handed Wild had a stroke of luck on Saturday night to lift them to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. The visiting Capitals would have locked up the win in regulation, but instead unintentionally scored a goal in their own net which put Minnesota on the board. Another goal for the Wild, this time from Mats Zuccarello sent it into overtime. After a scoreless extra period, Minnesota won in the shootout. The Wild improve to 21-10-2 and will host Anaheim on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings (7-9) will conclude their season at home against the Chicago Bears (6-10) on Sunday. With both teams eliminated from the playoffs and major organizational changes expected, the only things on the line are pride and draft order. The teams last met in Chicago in December, with the Vikings coming out on top 17-9. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Gopher men's basketball team (10-2) is traveling to Indiana to face the 11-3 Hoosiers. This is the first of two matchups between the teams this season. Indiana leads the overall series 98-67. Pre-game starts at 10:30 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The 8-7 Gopher women's basketball team is hosting no. 10 Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins lead the all-time series 11-1. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

- The 19-20 Timberwolves head to Houston Sunday night to face the 11-29 Rockets. Houston has won just one of their last five, while Minnesota has won three of their last five. The two teams last met in October when the Timberwolves earned a 124-106 win to open the season. pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

