Former Husker, Current Cowboys Star to Undergo Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys are at home watching the NFL playoffs continue as they lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the San Francisco 49ers.

The bad news continued this week in "Big D" as the Cowboys found out that one of their star defensive players would have to go under the knife for surgery.

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will have to undergo knee surgery on Friday.

After starring at Nebraska, Gregory has had his ups and downs off the field with numerous drug violations, but while on the field, he has been excellent.

In 2021, Gregory missed a couple games due to a calf injury and one game due to COVID, but still landed six sacks, 16 tackles and an interception.

Gregory is scheduled to enter free agency this off season when the signing period starts in March and the expectation is that he will be cleared for the off season program.

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 NFL regular season as NFC East champs, but fell once again in the early rounds of the playoffs.

For more information on the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL Divisional Round and remaining schedules, you can visit the league website.