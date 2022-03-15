Former Husker Randy Gregory Gets Paid BIG Time By Broncos

The long, sometimes roller coaster ride of a career for Randy Gregory has a new landing spot as the former Nebraska Cornhusker has found a new home.

After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL season, Gregory found himself often suspended, but uber productive when on the field.

That production on the field has outweighed his past mistakes as the Denver Broncos have given him a ton of money in free agency.

According to reports, Randy Gregory has agreed to a five year, $70 million deal with the Denver Broncos including $28 million guaranteed.

The news was a bit shocking to some as earlier on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Gregory would be resigning with Dallas, but at the last minute, he changed his mind.

This is a great opportunity for Gregory who goes to a team that recently acquired Russell Wilson and appears to be "all in" on winning a title sooner rather than later.

In 2021, Gregory tied a career high with 6 six and was a game wrecker on numerous occasions for the Cowboys.

