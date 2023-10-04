Broncos Announce Release of Former Nebraska Standout

Sometimes things just don't work out. That's what is clear in the situation that has led up the Denver Broncos parting ways with a major recent free agent addition.

Randy Gregory, who starred at the University of Nebraska, had recently joined the Broncos on a big free agent contract just last season, will officially be released by the team today.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Get our free mobile app

Yes, the news could be a precursor to a trade. But a trade for Gregory would mean absorbing his fully-guaranteed contract of $14 million. Unless, of course, the Broncos will be paying the vast majority of it.

Gregory has had an up-and-down NFL career, posting 19.5 career sacks over 7 years in the league. Last season in Denver, Gregory finished with 2 sacks over 6 games, and had recorded 1 sack this season during the team's 1-3 start.

Two times in his career, in 2019 and 2021, Gregory posted career highs of 6 sacks in a season.

We'll see if it is indeed a release, or the spark needed for a team to call and discuss a trade for the former Nebraska standout. Gregory was a 2-time All Big Ten Selection while playing for the Huskers.

Sources: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)