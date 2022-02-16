After a historic season leading the Cincinnati Bengals, which included a trip to Super Bowl XVI, Head Coach Zac Taylor has earned a contract extension with the team through the 2026 season.

"After winning six games in his first two seasons on the job, Taylor piloted the Bengals to 10 regular season wins and an AFC North title before becoming the first Bengals head coach to win a postseason game in more than 30 years."

Taylor, 38, began his college career as a quarterback at Wake Forest before ultimately ending up in Lincoln as the Quarterback for the Cornhuskers. Taylor tossed 45 touchdown passes over two years as Nebraska's starter.

As a coach, Taylor got his start at Texas A&M in 2008 as a graduate assistant, and has worked his way up the ranks to claim one of the 32 Head Coaching jobs in the NFL. Prior to being hired as the head man in Cincinnati, Taylor served as the assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay with the Rams from 2017 to 2018.

The Bengals will look to retool and reload this offseason in hopes of capitalizing on perhaps the best season in franchise history.

