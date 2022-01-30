It's always exciting when someone from your hometown does something cool. A Quad Cities native playing on an NFL team will have the opportunity of a lifetime, playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Jake Gervase was born in Davenport in 1995 and is currently playing as a Safety for the Los Angeles Rams.

Gervase graduated from Assumption High School in 2014, before going on to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. He finished his college career with a total of 153 tackles and seven interceptions throughout the 44 games he played.

In 2019, after five seasons with the Hawkeyes, Gervase signed on with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. After some time, he moved to the team's practice squad, being raised to the team's active roster when needed.

On January 12th this year, he signed on to the active roster, playing in multiple games at the end of the season.

Jake played in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 30th, when the team secured their position in Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI takes place on February 13th at 5:30 pm (CST). The matchup is now the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

