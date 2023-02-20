Former Minnesota Vikings Owner Red McCombs Has Died

Former Minnesota Vikings Owner Red McCombs Has Died

Getty Images Tom Pidgeon /Allsport
Get our free mobile app

San Antonio, TX - Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs has passed away.

The San Antonio Express newspaper reported the Texas billionaire died peacefully with his family at his side. He was 95 years old.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
loading...

McCombs purchased Minnesota's NFL franchise in 1998 and sold it to the Wilf family prior to the start of the 2005 season. The first year McCombs owned the team, the Vikings went 15-1 before losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game when Morton Anderson missed, what would've been, the game-winning field goal in overtime.

The span of time that he owned the franchise included stellar performances by Randy Moss, Dante Culpepper, Robert Smith, and Chris Carter. McCombs, who unsuccessfully lobbied for a new Vikings stadium, will also be remembered by Vikings fans for coming up with the phrase "Purple Pride."

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Red McCombs
Categories: Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls