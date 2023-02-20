Former Minnesota Vikings Owner Red McCombs Has Died

Get our free mobile app

San Antonio, TX - Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs has passed away.

The San Antonio Express newspaper reported the Texas billionaire died peacefully with his family at his side. He was 95 years old.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Minnesota Vikings (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) loading...

McCombs purchased Minnesota's NFL franchise in 1998 and sold it to the Wilf family prior to the start of the 2005 season. The first year McCombs owned the team, the Vikings went 15-1 before losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game when Morton Anderson missed, what would've been, the game-winning field goal in overtime.

The span of time that he owned the franchise included stellar performances by Randy Moss, Dante Culpepper, Robert Smith, and Chris Carter. McCombs, who unsuccessfully lobbied for a new Vikings stadium, will also be remembered by Vikings fans for coming up with the phrase "Purple Pride."