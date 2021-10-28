Former Twin Nelson Cruz Wins Prestigious Clemente Award

One of the best sluggers and best humans in Major League Baseball was rewarded with another award for his efforts within the sport of baseball.

Former Minnesota Twins slugger and current Tampa Bay Rays DH Nelson Cruz was honored this week with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.

Cruz became the 50th recipient of the award and was given the recognition prior to Game 2 of the World Series in Houston.

Get our free mobile app

The Roberto Clemente Award is handed out in remembrance of the great Pirates outfielder who tragically passed away in a plane crash while he was trying to deliver humanitarian aid to him hometown in the Dominican Republic.

The annual recipient is rewarded for their philanthropic work during their playing career in Major League Baseball.

Cruz has always been a person who gives back and has been considered one of the most genuine players in the sport for quite some time.

He started the season with the Twins before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the MLB trade deadline.

For more information on Major League Baseball, the World Series, and future game schedules for 2022, you can visit their website.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z