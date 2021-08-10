Freeman Firehouse ‘Rib Cookoff’ this Weekend

I like to think of this upcoming weekend as one of the most delicious of all! This weekend, the grills will be fired up and beverages iced down for the 8th annual Freeman Fire Department Firehouse Rib Cook-Off Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

What's nice about this small town gathering in Freeman, South Dakota is that all the men and women that help keep our houses and property safe from fire come together to grill some ribs, and have some fun! up to 25 fire departments will be competing at this year's event. It's huge!

The festivities will take part again in the Freeman City Park at Wiph and Parkway. Volunteer fire departments from around the region will gather to compete and raise money! There will be awards given for first place in both the rib and brisket division.

I love the raffle prize this year. For 5 bucks a chance or $20 for 5 tickets, you could win a pallet of Busch Light, sponsored by the Freeman Fire Department.

The event features more than just ribs and brisket, they will have a 10K and 5K Run/Walk, Volleyball Tourney, Car Show and Shine, Bean Bag Tournament, and a kids water fight.

This is small-town USA fun at its best. Even if you're not from Freeman, come out, bring your friends and get ready to have some fun! Oh, and bring your wallet and spread some of that money around. After all, these are the volunteer fire departments that help keep your communities and properties safe!

Make sure you share this with your Facebook Fans! And we'll see you there! I'm judging the awesome ribs once again this year!