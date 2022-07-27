Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party

If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival.

Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!

Get our free mobile app

The South Dakota Chislic Festival takes place this Saturday, July 30th at the Prairie Arboretum. Hours for this popular event are from 10 AM to 9 PM. Although this is only the 4th Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival, there is a lot of pride behind this event. "Our vision is to develop the South Dakota Chislic Festival into the region’s premier food festival by providing an exemplary experience in all facets of our festival," explains the team members of the South Dakota Chislic Festival. The primary objective of the festival each year is to not only bring people to great town of Freeman but also to welcome newcomers to the "greater Chislic Circle."

You can expect a lot of great chislic and entertainment at the "Heart of the Chislic Circle." Events throughout the day include the Mutton Run with a 10K, 5K and 1-mile walk/run, helicopter rides, bingo, Kid Zone, live music, a variety of food vendors, beer tent, and of course...CHISLIC!

While you're sampling all that delicious chislic at the South Dakota Chislic Festival, you can actually cast your vote for your favorite chislic. Andrea Baer from the South Dakota Chislic Festival recently told me that the previous winner is looking for a third win. Let's see if someone new can take the crown!

You can click here to learn more information about this tasty festival. Do you have a Hometown Happening you want us to highlight? Email us at kxrbam@results-radio.com. We'd love to hear from you!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Top 14 Restaurants That Should Come Back to Sioux Falls Some friends and I were getting together for dinner and we were trying to decide where to go. That’s when we started reminiscing about our favorite Sioux Falls restaurants that have come and gone. Here's a list of 14 restaurants I want to come back to Sioux Falls. What restaurants were your favorites that are no longer in Sioux Falls?