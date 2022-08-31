Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend

One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing.

The Country Apple Orchard is located just 5 miles south of Sioux Falls on Minnesota Avenue.  There are 6,000 apple trees on the property with 13 types of apples to pick from including Connell Red, Haralson, McIntosh, and Fireside.  In addition to the apple orchard, there are seven acres of pumpkin patches for pumpkin picking!  It's two fall activities for the price of one!

During the season, Country Apple Orchard hosts different fall festivals. There's even a "Harvest Festival" next weekend and the "Pumpkin Festival" the following week. Other festivals include the "Family Fun Festival" and the "Apple Festival." In addition to all of this good old-fashioned fun, the apple orchard offers train and pony rides for the kids!

While you’re visiting the orchard, don’t forget to stop in at the Country Apple Orchard shop to find all things apple, like the freshest apple pies, apple turnovers, and apple cider!  Apples not found in the orchard are available for purchase as well.  These apples include Honey-crip and SweeTango.

The Country Apple Orchard opens this Friday, September 2nd. The hours for the season are as follows:

  • Fridays: 11 AM - 8 PM
  • Saturdays 10 AM - 8 PM 
  • Sundays 10 AM - 6 PM

Visit the Country Apple Orchard for more information on their orchard and all the fall fun they have to offer!

Do you have a Hometown Happening you want us to highlight? Email us at kxrbam@results-radio.com. We'd love to hear from you!

