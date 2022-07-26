Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue

Weddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other.

One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with their family and friends, but also with the community in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Last Friday during Fridays on the Plaza, Whitney and Scott Jibben said "I do" in front of families, friends, and complete strangers. Conveniently, our partners at Dakota News Now were there to capture the special moment. How did that happen? They host Fridays on the Plaza weekly in the summer. Dakota News Now is reporting, "The couple exchanged vows in front of a large crowd that included friends, family and people who were not expecting a last-minute wedding during the weekly musical event." It was truly a surprise wedding for some!

So what prompted this idea to have a wedding ceremony in a public setting? Fridays on the Plaza features local musicians and food trucks on the plaza during the lunch hour. Last week's musician was Sara Thomsen, who happens to be friends with newlyweds Whitney and Scott Jibben.

The venue is simple, but the love this couple has is big. You can clearly see the excitement and joy they shared together on Friday. You can read more about Whitney and Scott Jibben's magical day by clicking here.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

