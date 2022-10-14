13 Fried Foods South Dakota Can&#8217;t Get Enough Of

13 Fried Foods South Dakota Can’t Get Enough Of

Getty Images for NYCWFF

Some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one. Forget baking. We are so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. And every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat.

There seems to be no end to what a deep fat fryer can cook. And we prove it every day with our love of crispy, greasy, burnt-tongue, salty foods.

Get our free mobile app

I won't argue that an order of onion rings or sweet potato fries is the best marriage partner to a burger. Especially when they are made from scratch. So, pile them high.

What are some other delights that need the fryer?

 

Fried Food

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Filed Under: Bloomin Onion, Cat Fish, chislic, Churro, deep-fat fried, Doughnuts, Egg Rolls, Fried Foods, Fried green tomatoes, Fried ice cream, Fry bread, Funnel Cake, Iowa fried food, Minnesota fried food, Oreos, Pickles, South Dakota fried food, Wings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls